Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Bourbon Street Restaurant Invites Hawaii Residents to Salsa Nights

Tomorrow night, head over to Bourbon Street in Downtown Honolulu for Salsa night. So put on your dancing shoes, call all your friends and head over to one of Hawaii’s newest hot spots. Follow @BourbonStreetHi

Boda Cafe Presents: The Ultimate Caribbean Party

From the Caribbean Islands to the Hawaiian Islands, this Saturday attend the Rep Your Flag ultimate Caribbean party at Boda Cafe. Call an uber and your squad as you head down to the hottest party in the Hawaiian islands this weekend. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets.

Millwood Ohana Productions brings the Taste of Oahu to Hawaii residents

Head over to the Aloha Stadium this Friday for the Taste of Oahu event. Enjoy local food, retail vendors, and entertainment by Anuhea and Da Braddahs. This family-friendly event will also have a huge family zone with bouncy houses, obstacle courses, silent disco, the Hawai’i Bicycle League and a car show. Visit www.tasteofoahu.com for tickets.

The Social Honolulu Offers Drink Specials to Party Goers

All weekend long head over to the South Shore market in Ward Village to check out The Social Honolulu. Mingle with some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet, play a round of darts and of course enjoy Miller Lite and Vizzy Buckets all on special. Follow at: @TheSocialHnl