What’s Up Weekend

JEFFREY JAMES

Are you planning a wedding or having to adjust your wedding plans due to what’s happening in the world right now? Past Ha’ina Jam artist and good friend of KHON2, Jeffrey James can help you with wedding entertainment. Starting this weekend download Jeffreys new wedding song “With You Forever.” Dedicated to those special couples getting ready to tie the knot, Jeffrey James is your entertainer to help make your special day even more magical. To learn more about Jeffrey, his music and live stream events, follow Jeffrey on his social media. INSTAGRAM: @GoJeffJames

KAPENA SCHOOL OF MUSIC

Have you ever wanted to take up a musical instrument but never had the time to do it? Let Hawaii’s favorite musical family, Kapena teach you how. All weekend long learn how to sing, play an instrument or even dance the hula. This is the perfect way to use your free time and embrace your artistic side, musically. INSTAGRAM: @KapenaSchoolofMusic

THE PARADISE BARTENDER:

Have you had a tough week, and deserve an adult beverage? I know the perfect bartender for you. Tonight start your weekend off with Ashley Hupp also known as the Paradise Bartender. She is a rising social media star and has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok with her creative and delicious adult beverage recipes. To learn about her drinks and staying up to date with Ashley, including her live streams follow her on her Instagram or TikTok at @Theparadise.baretender INSTAGRAM: @theparadise.bartender