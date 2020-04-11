What’s Up Weekend

CHEYENNE – DANCE CLASS 1

Ever wanted to take dance lessons but never had the time to do it? well, now’s your chance. This Friday follow one of the top dance choreographers in Hawaii, Cheyennes Lawes, as she host a dance class. Join dancers from around the world as you learn dance routines to some of the hottest songs out there.

FOLLOW: @CheyenneLawes (Instagram)

JESHA – DANCE CLASS 2

Still in the mood to dance and learn another routine? Keep your body warmed up as you dance along with another top choreographer in Hawaii, Jesha Taclas. Just like Cheyenne, Jesha will be teaching dance routines to other hit songs as well.

FOLLOW: @Esshhaa (Instagram)

THE YOGA ROOM HAWAII

Staying at home doesn’t mean you can’t keep your body healthy and active. This weekend follow @TheYogaRoomHawaii online to join yoga classes right in the comfort of your own living space. Destress and let go of negative energy that is keeping you from staying healthy with the help of our friends from the Yoga Room.

VISIT: www.TheYogaRoomHawaii.com

MAOLI

Music is something that is helping everyone stay positive during these times and local band Maoli is helping to keep our spirits up. This Sunday tune into Maoli’s live concert event on Facebook to sing along to some of their hit songs.

VISIT: www.MaoliMusic.com