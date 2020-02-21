What’s Up Weekend

DIRTY CELLO:

We had them on the show earlier this week, Dirty Cello. Tonight head over to the Blue Note Hawaii for the performance of Dirty Cello. From California to Hawaii the Dynamic Duo will be sure to wow the people of Hawaii with their amazing talent.

VISIT: www.BlueNoteHawaii.com

NA WAI EHA:

Head over to the Blue Note Hawaii for the CD release party of our good friends, Na Wai Eha. Enjoy a night of live Hawaiian music performed by one of Hawaii’s most respected bands.

VISIT: www.BluenoteHawaii.com

SILENT DISCO:

Time to party into the weekend…silently. Head over to Dave N Buster’s tonight for the “Library.” A 21 and over silent disco party that is making a loud scene around town. Enjoy jumbo games, music, and cocktails.

VISIT: https://www.daveandbusters.com/