What’s Up Weekend!

ANUHEA:

Start your valentines weekend with one of Hawaiis most beloved artist, Anuhea. Tonight and tomorrow head over to Blue Note Hawaii for a Valentines concert with Anuhea. Sing and dance along to some of her hit songs all while enjoying them with the ones you love.

VISIT: www.BlueNoteHawaii.com

ROMANCE UNDER THE STARS:

Head over to the Bishop Museum tonight for romance under the stars. Stroll the night away under the Hawaiian night sky with some of Honolulu’s best restaurants, all while listening to KHON2’s good friend, Amy Hanaiali’i. Also come down to check out Maui Divers as they debut their new Ipu Collection.

VISIT: www.BishopMuseum.org

JUMP OFF DECK.:

Head to the Deck. Waikiki and party the night away to some of Hawaiis top DJ’s. Enjoy some of today’s hit music, ono food, mouth watering drinks all while having Diamond Head as your backdrop.

VISIT: www.DeckWaikiki.com