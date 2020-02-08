What’s Up Weekend

POW WOW EXHIBITION

The Pow Wow artists exhibition is back this weekend. Head down to Ohe Street and then to Kapiolani Boulevard in Kaka’ako all weekend long for the Pow Wow Block Party. Watch Dozens of local and international artists showcase their work in one of Hawaii’s trendiest districts.

VISIT: www.PowWowHawaii.com

HAWAII BEER FEST

Start your weekend off by partying it up with the annual Hawaii Beer Fest. This Saturday come down to the Hawaii Convention Center’s Rooftop and experience over 120 draft beers along with food vendors, retail booths, adult party games and more.

VISIT: www.HawaiiBeerFest.com

PUNAHOU CARNIVAL

Tonight and tomorrow head over to Punahou School for the annual Punahou Carnival. This years theme: Music Through the Ages. Party to some of music’s hit songs, all while, riding EK Fernandez rides, carnival games and food.

VISIT: www.Punahou.edu/carnival

RICK SPRINGFIELD

This Saturday, attend a concert put on by musician, Rick Springfield at the Hawaii Theatre. Call all your family and friends for an evening of great music and good times.

VISIT: www.HawaiiTheatre.com