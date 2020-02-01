What’s Up Weekend

BENEFIT CONCERT – TIFFANY ENRIQUEZ AND KAULIKE KALAMA

Tonight head over to the Republik, to attend a benefit concert for late officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama. Enjoy music by Kapena, Maoli and more.

Visit: www.HiFinest.com

CD RELEASE PARTY – MAOLI

Saturday night attend Ma’olis CD release party at the Republik. Bring all your family and friends as you party to new music by one of Hawaii’s most respected bands.

VISIT: www.HiFinest.com

CINDERELLA – SALT AT OUR KAKAAKO

Head over to “The Barn” for a free performance of the hit fairy tale, Cinderella put on by Hot Opera Production. After the performance, enjoy a special meet and greet with the cast.

Visit: www.SaltKakaako.com