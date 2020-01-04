What’s Up Weekend

HI STATE ART MUSEUM:
Enjoy a free family-friendly event with live music, a fashion show, hands on art activities and much more.
VISIT WWW.HISAM.HAWAII.GOV
HONOLULU BOLLYWOOD FILM FESTVAL:
Head over to the Doris Duke Theatre, at the Honolulu Art Museum for the Honolulu Bollywood Film Festival. Watch independent, documentary, and international film, attend lectures, enjoy performances and meet the casts of this years’ film.
VISIT: WWW.HONOLULUMUSEUM.ORG
JUSTIN WILLMAN:
BAMP Project present Justin Willman will be performing live at The Republik, Friday, January 3, 2020. There will be an early show at 7 PM, and a late show at 10 PM. This is an all-ages accompanied by an adult event.
VISIT: WWW.JOINTHEREPUBLIK.COM