What’s Up Weekend!

LAULIMA GIVING PROGRAM:

This Saturday we are making it easy for you to give to our Laulima Giving Program. Stop by Kamakana Ali’I Mall, Kahala Mall, Windward Mall, Queen Ka’ahumanu in Maui and Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo to donate to ohana across the state this holiday season.

VISIT: www.KHON2.com

HONOLULU CITY LIGHTS:

Visit your favorite shaka Santa and tutu Mele this Saturday for the opening of the Honolulu City Lights. Enjoy Keiki rides, food vendors and a tree lighting ceremony.

VISIT: www.HonoluluCityLights.org

REYN SPOONER GRAND OPENING:

Tonight head over to the opening of the new Reyn Spooner store in Downtown Honolulu hosted by Living808 style expert, Crystal Pancipanci. Shop from their new 2019 holiday collection, while a portion of the profits will go to benefit our friends at Make A Wish Hawaii.

VISIT: www.ReynSpooner.com