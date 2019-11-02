What’s Up Weekend

HI STATE ART MUSEUM:

Today is the first Friday of the month and the Hawaii State Art Museum celebrates in a festive way. Head over to the Hawaii State Art Museum for “First Friday’s.” Enjoy live entertainment, fashion and hands-on art activities.

VISIT: www.HiSam.Hawaii.gov

THE SILENT LIBRARY:

Time to party into the weekend…silently. Head over to Dave N Buster’s tonight for the “Library.” A 21 and over silent disco party that is making a loud scene around town. Enjoy jumbo games, music, and cocktails.

VISIT: www.DaveNBusters.com

TAIMANE GARDNER:

This Sunday experience Taimane Gardner’s first headline show in Hawaii since winning a Na Hoku Hano Hano award. Head over to Blue Note Hawaii to enjoy good company, cocktails and the musical styling of Taimane Gardner.

VISIT: www.BlueNoteHawaii.com