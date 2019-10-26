What’s Up Weekend

THREE MAUI DIVAS:

Tonight, head over to the Hawaii Theater for “Three Maui Divas,” a concert hosted by Napua Greig, Amy Hanaiali’I, and Raiatea Helm. Enjoy an evening with your loved ones while listening to some of Hawaii’s top female musical artist.

VISIT: www.HawaiiTheatre.com

THE ILLUSIONISTS:

“The Illusionists live from Broadway” is hitting the stage tonight and all weekend long at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Fire, water and magic are just a few fun things you can expect.

VISIT: www.BroadwayInHawaii.com

HAUNTED PLANTATION:

Halloween is just a few days away, begin your celebration at one of Hawaii’s most popular Halloween attractions. All weekend long head down to the Hawaii Plantation Village for the Haunted Plantation. Call all your friends and family to come down and enjoy a frightfully fun night.

VISIT: www.HawaiiHauntedPlantation.com

HAWAII FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL:

Head down to the rooftop at the Hawaii Convention Center for “Hawaii Airlines presents: Swirl.” Wine and dine with some of the best chefs in the world while drinking wine vintages paired with some delicious dishes. Hosted by KHON2’s Tannya Joaquin, this event is sure to be a hit.

VISIT: www.HawaiiFoodAndWineFestival.com