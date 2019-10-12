What’s Up Weekend

FOOD AND NEW PRODUCT SHOW:

The food and new product show is happening all weekend long at the Neil Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Come shop until you drop as you experience local eateries, jewelry makers and crafts made by local artisans.

VISIT: www.PacificExpos.com

TALK STORY FESTIVAL:

Head over to the university of Hawaii at Manoa for the 31st annual talk festival happening Friday, October 11. Enjoy a free event of storytelling, mele, hula and lei-making.

VISIT: www.Facebook.com/Honolulu.parks

PAULA FUGA: ARETHA FRANKLIN TRIBUTE

End your weekend at the Blue Note Hawaii, as Paula Fuga performs a tribute to Aretha Franklin. Enjoy cocktails, great company, and hit songs by Aretha Frankilin!

VISIT: www.BlueNoteHawaii.com