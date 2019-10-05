What’s Up Weekend

AIA Honolulu Can-srtuction competition

This Saturday bring your kids to Kahala Mall for the AIA Honolulu Can-struction competition. Watch as four design and engineering teams can-struct more than 300,000 cans of food that will be distributed as meals across the state. You and your family can join in on the fun as well, by creating your own mini can-structures.

VISIT: www.AIAHonolulu.org

45th Annual Honolulu Intertribal Pow Wow

Time to share our Hawaiian culture and traditions with our friends from the native American culture. The 45th Annual Honolulu Inter-tribal Pow Wow is back this Friday and Saturday at Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park. Experience an event where two cultures rich with traditions come together to learn about each others’ values.

VISIT: www.HonoluluIntertribalpowow.com

29th Annual Hispanic Heritage Street Festival

Time to show love to our Hispanic Community. This Saturday head over to Downtown Chinatown for the 29th annual Hispanic heritage street festival and health fair. Experience live Latin entertainment, food booths, dance workshops, and more.

VISIT: www.HispanicEventsHawaii.com