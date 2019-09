The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall hosts events for all ages. We get a live look at the first ever Young at Heart Expo happening this weekend. It’s a three-day event showcasing the very best of Hawaii as an opportunity to learn about the latest in health, finance and lifestyle products and services.

This three-day event will be open this weekend from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily and feature hundreds of businesses and organizations catering to this important part of our local economy. Attendees will interact with exhibitors through a broad range of seminars and qualified speakers targeted for those age 50 and above.