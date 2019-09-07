Looking for something to do this weekend? Mikey Monis got you covered in this week’s “What’s Up Weekend.”

CHILDREN OF EDEN:

Paliku Theatre’s newest production. Children of Eden opens tonight! Enjoy a timeless story about family, forgiveness, parent-child relationships and second chances.

VISIT: www.ImABrightKid.org

MOANIKE’ALA HULA FESTIVAL:

The 29th annual Moani’keala Hula Festival is taking over the Polynesian Cultural Center all week long. Enjoy performances from Halau around the Island, learn how to play the Ukulele, and share the Aloha Spirit with locals and visitors alike.

VISIT: www.Polynesia.com

FIRST RESPONDERS: WET N WILD:

It’s time to honor our first responders for all that they do for our community. Firefighters, police officers, and ocean safety officers can enter Wet N Wild Hawaii for free for the next two weeks. Experience over 25 thrilling rides and attractions, food, games and more!

VISIT: www.WetNWildHawaii.com