What’s Up Weekend

Dave N Busters

Time to party the night away…silently! “The library” is a silent disco party that offers dancing, jumbo games and bottle service.

VISIT: https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=www.DaveNBusters.com&data=02%7C01%7CTiffany.Chater%40khon2.com%7C3c2b422e40e64b24c7ab08d72da8b8ea%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637028074987704788&sdata=3Rsqoo6X35HPoy978%2FHLYMF8aGoCv6KLW4XVowWEAYM%3D&reserved=0

Martha Reeves

R&B and pop artist, Martha Reeves makes her Hawai’i at Blue Note Hawaii this weekend. Enjoy her hit songs all weekend long.

VISIT: https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=www.BlueNoteHawaii.com&data=02%7C01%7CTiffany.Chater%40khon2.com%7C3c2b422e40e64b24c7ab08d72da8b8ea%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637028074987704788&sdata=11VVj6iuueePIrwyexUr%2FjgzMIrZw8FpuWB38TWGMpY%3D&reserved=0

Labor Day At Wet N Wild:

Hang out all day long at Wet N Wild for their Labor Day party! Enjoy food, a pizza eating contest, and enter to win a trip for 2 on the West Cost of the United States.

Visit: https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=www.WetNWildHawaii.com&data=02%7C01%7CTiffany.Chater%40khon2.com%7C3c2b422e40e64b24c7ab08d72da8b8ea%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637028074987704788&sdata=uGqVhz4inCWjGuspXSbAzXUd8GYSSPMEcK8a2KMVNX4%3D&reserved=0