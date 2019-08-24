What’s Up Weekend

Duke’s Ocean Fest

Enjoy the last weekend of “Duke’s Ocean Fest” this weekend in Waikiki. Experience, a performance about Duke Kahanamoku, Surfing competitions, and a red bull wave party!

VISIT: www.DukesOceanFest.com

Inspire Church Luau

Welcome new people to our islands! Share the aloha to those moving to Hawaii, at Inspire Church’s “Welcome Home Luau.” Enjoy food, Live entertainment, and more.

VISIT: www.Inspire.church/luau

Honolulu Night Market

The Honolulu Night Market is back with more food, local retailers and live entertainment on Auahi Street and Keawe Street in Kakaako. Guests can experience the new “Keiki-chella” stage, showcasing some of Hawaii’s most talented kids.

VISIT: www.OurKakaako.com

America’s Mattress Maui:

Our friends at Ashley Home store and America’s Mattress have found a home in Kahului, Maui! Attend their grand opening this Saturday. Participate in games, eat lot’s of food and enter to win either a $5000 shopping spree or a trip for 2 to Las Vegas!

VISIT: www.AmericasMattress.com/hawaii