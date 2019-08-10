What’s Up Weekend

BACK TO SCHOOL DRIVE

It’s “Back to School” season and the Peter’s Special Project foundation is hosting their 3rd annual school supply drive this Saturday at Windward Dodge in Kaneohe. Donate school supplies for special needs classes that will help our keiki succeed in this upcoming school year.

VISIT: www.JerryForThePeople.com/peters-special-project

‘80S ROYAL COURT

Party like it’s the ‘80s! Head over to the International Market Place tonight for the ‘80s Royal Court party. Dance all night long to legends from the ‘80s!

VISIT: www.EventBrite.com

WAIKIKI STREET JAM

Time to celebrate all things Hawaii! This Saturday, head to Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki for the Waikiki Street Jam festival. Enjoy food, retail and handmade products all created by the people of Hawaii.

VISIT: www.MillwoodOhanaProductions.com

HAWAII GOGO JANG GU GROUP

The Korean Festival is happening tonight and tomorrow at the Honolulu Civic Grounds. Guests can enjoy food, crafts and live entertainment. The Hawaii Gogo Jang Gu group stopped by the Living808 set to show John and Mikey what guests can expect to see at this weekend’s festival. Presented by the Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce, the Korean Festival is to share, raise and promote awareness of Korean culture in our Islands.

VISIT: www.KoreanFestivalHI.com