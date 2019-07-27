What’s Up Weekend

TAMATOA OF KANEOHE:

Time to celebrate all things Tahitian! Join Tahitian group, “Tamatoa of Kaneohe” at the Artistry of Honolulu this Sunday for an evening of crafts, pupu’s, and Tahitian entertainment.



VISIT: http://Facebook.com/TamatoaKaneohe

SUPER SATURDAYS

Time to make your Saturdays…SUPER! Head over to the Hawaii State Art Museum this Saturday for “Super Saturday’s.” This free-family event includes live music, art activities and more!

VISIT: http://HiSam.Hawaii.gov

WET N WILD HAWAII: ICE CREAM MONTH

Celebrate all things Ice Cream! Wet N Wild Hawaii is celebrating “National Ice Cream” month this Saturday! Come down and enjoy free ice cream sandwiches, enter in an ice cream eating contest, and watch the “Incredibles 2” at this weekend’s Dive-in Movie event.

VISIT: http://WetNWildHawaii.com