What’s Up Weekend

FILM FESTIVAL:

The 13th annual UH kids first film festival is set to begin this weekend at UH Manoa’s art auditorium. This family friendly film festival showcases the future of movies by putting kids first.

VISIT: www.Outreach.Hawaii.Edu

MOANA SURFRIDERS MASTER COOKING CLASS:

We obviously love food here in Hawaii. Now, it’s time to bring your taste buds to kitchen. Lear how to take your summer BBQ skills to the next level by attending Moana Surfriders master cooking class this Saturday.

VISIT: www.BeachHouseWaikiki.com

WET N WILD:

Our friends at Wet N Wild are doing it again! Choose your lawn chairs and get comfortable, because this Saturday is another “Dive in Movie” event. This weekend’s movie night is: Captain Marvel

VISIT: www.WetNWildHawaii.com

GIANI CURTI:

Local vocalists, Ginai takes over Blue Note Hawaii on Sunday, July 7 for a tribute to soul-singer Sade. Sing, Dance and clap along to the music of soul as Ginai brings down the house with her award winning vocals.

VISIT: www.BlueNoteHawaii.com