What’s Up Weekend

WET N WILD:

Our friends at Wet N Wild are doing it again! Choose your lawn chairs and get comfortable, because this Saturday is another “Dive in Movie” event. This weekends movie night is: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

VISIT: www.WetNWildHawaii.com

POP-UP ART EXHIBIT:

It’s no secret that Hawaii has some talented artisans. Show your love and appreciation to these local creators at the South Shore Market this Saturday. Ward Village is hosting a pop up art exhibit featuring local photographers, painters and more.

VISIT: www.WardVillage.com

MAUI JAZZ: JAZZ, BLUES, AND BEYOND

For our ‘Ohana on the island of Maui, It’s time to Jazz it up. Enjoy a night with talented jazz pianists, vocalists, and saxophone players, this Saturday at the Maui Arts and Cultural center.

VISIT: www.MauiArts.org