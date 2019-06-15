Looking for something to do this weekend? Mikey Monis has you covered in this week’s “What’s Up Weekend” segment.

HONOLULU NIGHT MARKET:

Start your weekend off with one of Hawaii’s most creative events. The Honolulu Night Market will be this Saturday in our Kakaako. Enjoy food trucks, pop up shops, and entertainment.

VISIT: https://www.HonoluluNightMarket.com



WET N WILD: DIVE N MOVIE NIGHT

Get comfortable any way you can, because Saturday night is Wet N Wild’s ‘Dive N Movie’ event. Enjoy some of Hawaii’s top water attractions, all while watching a movie, in the comfort of pool tube.

VISIT: https://www.WetNWildHawaii.com

WAIMEA VALLEY FATHER’S DAY BBQ:

Hang out with dad in the beautiful scenery of Waimea Valley this Sunday at the Waimea Valley father’s day BBQ. Enjoy entertainment, a beer Garden and 12-foot grilling station.

VISIT: https://www.WaimeaValley.net

