Living808 Preview: What’s the Law Podcasts (January)

Honolulu (KHON2) – With the recent introduction of the COVID vaccine, we asked What’s The Law Producer/Host Coralie Chun Matayoshi about what employers can require.

Can Employers require employees to get tested for COVID or take the vaccine?

Generally yes, if it’s job related and consistent with business necessity.

Exceptions:

* ADA – if employee has disability, employers must grant reasonable accommodations unless the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on employer or present a direct threat to the workforce or public.

* Under Title VII, employers must grant reasonable accommodations to employees with sincerely held religious beliefs unless those accommodations would present an undue hardship on the organization.

* Right now not enough vaccine to mandate.

* Whether employer makes mandatory or voluntary, organization should be sure to follow federal and state guidelines and law.

Q. When the pandemic hit, Congress enacted a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) to help struggling businesses. What is a PPP loan and what is it used for?

PPP is a forgivable loan program designed to subsidize payroll, rent and utilities for employers with less than 500 employees (and certain categories of larger employers) for 8 weeks. 75% of the loan was supposed to be used for payroll. But when non-essential businesses were required to shut down, employers couldn’t spend enough money on payroll because employees couldn’t return to work.

So in June 2020 the PPP Flexibility Act was enacted which eased some of the requirements to make it easier for businesses to get their loan forgiven.

* PPP borrowers could choose to extend the 8 week period to spend the money to 24 weeks

* Only have to spend at least 60% on payroll (not 75%), but now there is a cliff, so that if you don’t spend at least 60% on payroll, none of the loan will be forgiven.

* Other changes. Podcast also covers what kinds of loan expenditures are forgivable.

Q. What should you do to avoid opening yourself up to civil or criminal investigation by the government?

CARES Act is federal funding subject to federal enforcement.Things to watch out for:

* False or fraudulent statements in your loan application regarding your eligibility or facts given to the bank (e.g. number of employees, plan for how to spend the money). If anything is not true or inaccurate, you are setting yourself up for possible exposure to civil or criminal investigation and enforcement

* How the money is actually spent (e.g. saying that it’s to pay employees, but you buy a car for personal use instead)

* Put all documents in one place – PPP loan application, receipts for purchases

Q. Can businesses that already received a PP loan get an additional PPP loan?

Borrowers that have already received a PPP loan can get an additional loan (second draw”) and there are additional requirements to make the loan forgivable so you don’t have to pay it back.

We also covered the ins and outs of the new plastics ban.

Q. A new law went into effect on January 1, 2021 in the City & County of Honolulu, aimed at reducing plastic waste. Why was it enacted and what does it cover?

Scientists predict that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish – that’s astounding and only 30 years away! The intent of the Disposable Food Ware Ordinance is to protect both humans and the environment by restricting the sale and use of disposable single use petroleum-based plastic items. 2 phases:

* Service ware – utensils like plastic forks, spoons, knives, straws. Went into effect on January 1, 2021 (with 90 day educational period without enforcement to allow vendors to adapt and use up remaining inventory of banned plastic items). It applies to food vendors (e.g. restaurants, bars, food trucks, caterers, grocers) and bans plastic bags with handles and disposable plastic service ware (e.g. plastic forks, straws). Non-petroleum-based service ware can only be provided upon request. Food vendors can no longer give you plastic bags with handles like when you order takeout, but paper bags are okay.

· Food ware – disposable plastic and Styrofoam containers that you put food in (e.g. plates, bowls, Styrofoam clamshell containers). Goes into effect on January 1, 2022, and applies to all vendors, not just food vendors. Can’t sell or use those types of containers anymore.

Q. Are there some products that are not covered by the law?

· Plastic bags w/o handles like the ones you put produce in at grocery store

· Pre-packaged food like salad on shelf ready to purchase at grocery store – don’t have to be compliant. Whereas if you order food at the counter, like poke, the vendor cannot put it in a clamshell or petroleum based plastic.

· Plastic packaging for raw meat, poultry, seafood, and raw eggs.

Q. Can someone apply for an exemption to the law?

Exemptions can be made if there is no reasonable or affordable alternative.

Q. What are the penalties for non-compliance?

First a warning is issued (Notice of Violation) then Notice of Order (fines up to $1k for each day business found in violation of the law.

