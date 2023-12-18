As Christmas approaches and online shopping surges to a staggering 93%, vigilance is necessary to protect yourself holiday scams. Coralie Chun Matayoshi, joined Living808 to talk about her upcoming podcast where she’ll shares tips to avoiding scammers.

Coralie says to beware of too-good-to-be-true deals on social media, often crafted by scammers with fake posts mirroring reputable brands. Sidestep social media links, visit the official website directly, and ensure a secure connection by verifying the URL starts with “https.”

The risks extend beyond online transactions, with package delivery scams on the rise. A text from a fake delivery driver may lead to malware installation when attempting to confirm your address. Even after delivery, porch piracy affects 79% of Americans. Mitigate this risk by being present during deliveries, using tracking services, or employing security systems.

Imposter scams, particularly in Hawaii, where they topped the fraud list last year, remain a significant threat. Be cautious of IRS or utility company impersonators demanding immediate payment, often through unsolicited emails or texts redirecting to bogus websites.

For this episode and more, visit KHON2.com/WhatstheLaw.