Online shopping has exploded since the pandemic hit and over half of us are going online to do Christmas shopping this year. Unfortunately, cybercriminals are out there looking to steal your money and maybe even your identity. Coralie Chun Matayoshi, the producer and host of KHON2’s What’s the Law joined us to talk about warning signs of a scam.

Coralie shared, “One of the first warning signs is that if the price is too good to be true, it’s probably a scam. Beware if the offer is exclusive or time limited, the website has bad grammar or spelling errors, suspicious or incomplete contact information, or limited payment options. How to protect yourself? Shop on store websites instead of using a search engine or social media like Facebook or Instagram to find products. Look for https and a closed padlock symbol that lets you know that the website it secure, and never use public wi-fi that can be intercepted. Pay by credit card or PayPal, instead of debit card, Venmo, or wire transfer. Be careful purchasing through 3rd party sellers like Ebay and if you think you’ve been scammed, call your credit card company immediately to freeze your account.

What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.