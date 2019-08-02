What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn: Truffle Mac & Cheese & Watermelon

Primo Popcorn’s featured flavors this week, Truffled MAC & Cheese and Watermelon, satisfy different tastes.

The summertime, fun time fruit, Watermelon, is this weeks chocolate flavored favorite.

Truffled MAC & Cheese has become so popular, it has earned a permanent hook.

Primo Popcorn and Kremery will be at the Mahalo I Kau Kumu Night Market Saturday August 3rd from 3pm – 8pm  at the Ka Makana Alii Shopping Center.  

See all that Primo Popcorn has at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.

