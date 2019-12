What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn this week?

Sour Cream and Chives is back for a limited time.

It’s a traditional flavor that is so basic, but so ono!

Caramel Macchiato is also here for May’s Chocolate of the Month.

Smooth and creamy.

This real Kona Coffee blend is just in time for Mother’s Day.

Make it a Caramel Macchiato Day.

Come see and taste what’s up at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com