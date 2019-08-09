What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn: Mac Nut Pesto & Matcha Green Tea

Honolulu (KHON2)- Primo Popcorn’s featured flavors this week include a savory Mac Nut Pesto that was picked by the Food Network as one of the “Best Popcorn Flavors in the Country”!

If you like pesto, you’ll love this combo, where the basil marries ground macadamia nut. From savory to sweet, travel from Italy to Japan with another favorite, Matcha Green Tea, this week’s featured frozen custard.

Primo Popcorn and Kremery will be at the HMSA Lunch Market Friday, August 9th from 11 – 1.

See all that Primo Popcorn has at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.