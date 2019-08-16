What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn: Dried Aku & Poi Dog

Whats Poppin
Honolulu (KHON2)- Primo Popcorn’s featured flavors this week include fish and poi: Dried Aku and Poi Dog.

Dried aku or tuna, a Hawaiian staple, kicks up your popcorn.

Or go for sweet with Poi Dog, the chocolate mixed breed. 

Get white, dark and milk chocolate flavors all in one bag. 

This is for the customer that wants it all.

You’ll find Primo Popcorn at the First Hawaiian Bank Made In Hawaii Festival  Aug. 16-18 at the Neil Blaisdell Center. 

Primo Popcorn and Kremery will be in the Exhibition Hall in booths 322 & 323 on the Diamond Head side wall.

See it all at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.

