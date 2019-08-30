What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn: Dah Haawaiian & Lemon Kreme

Honolulu (KHON2)- Primo Popcorn’s featured flavors this week include an award-winning spicy popcorn and a cool citrus Kustard.

Dah Haawaiian is made from Hawaiian Chili Peppers grown on Hawaii Island and Hawaiian rock salt. This small pepper packs a punch and with its unique flavor has won a Fiery Food Challenge national award.

Chef Ry’s Kustard this week is Lemon Kreme. It’s cool relief for the hot summer days from the Kremery department at Primo Popcorn.

Primo Popcorn and Kremery at the HMSA building for their Friday lunch market Friday, August 30th from 11am to 1pm . Later, the Kremery part of Primo Popcorn will be at the Sunset Mele and Night Market in the Hawaii Convention Center serving up their frozen kustard to keep you cool from 4pm-9pm.

See all that Primo Popcorn has to offer at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.