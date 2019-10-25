What’s Poppin with Primo Popcorn: Cranberry Dream & Hamajang Shirt

Honolulu (KHON2)- Primo Popcorn has a festive limited edition flavor inspired by the season called Cranberry Dream.

This Cranberry and white chocolate drizzle special is a great start to the Holiday Season. The first in the series of limited-edition year-end items.

And, make the ultimate fashion statement with another fun t-shirt from Pidgin Overdrive. This week’s featured shirt has the phrase Hamajang!

Big weekend again for Primo Popcorn and Kremery.

Saturday you will find them at the Halloween Fun Fair that is put on by the Mililani Town Association.

There will be costume and pumpkin contests. Come shop, eat and enjoy a whole lot of Halloween fun from 5pm to 8pm at Mililani’s Rec Center 5 on 95-1101 Ainamakua Drive.

Sunday check out Hawaii Food & Wine Festival’s Family-focused event Keiki In the Kitchen and Eat the Street. Come enjoy Sunday in the park with great food and entertainment from 10-3 at the Victoria Ward Park on 1020 Auahu Street. Chef Ry will be there serving up his special dessert with his Pumpkin Pie frozen kustard.

Come see all Primo Popcorn has at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at https://primopopcorn.com/