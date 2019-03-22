What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn: Cookie Kustard Sandwich & Movie Nite

Primo Popcorn rolled out something cool for Spring for our Living808 hosts to debut for their weekly What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn segment.

It’s a cookie custard sandwich, but not with just any ole cookies.

Chef Ry used Sugar cookies with Orange Kreme kustard for a tasty treat that John and Tannya couldn’t stop raving about.

Primo Popcorn also featured a classic.

“Movie Nite” could be described as “buttery butter” or double butter.

Hawaiian Airlines makes sure you have a steady supply of this one at 38,000 feet and you can get yours too.

Check out more than 100 flavors of gourmet popcorn at 120 Sand Island Access Road or get yours online!

