What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn: Birthday Cake & Ginger Snap

Honolulu (KHON2) – Treat yourself

like it’s your birthday with Primo Popcorn’s Birthday Cake.

It brings the crunch of popcorn together with a creamy treat: frosting with sprinkles for Birthday Cake.

From sweet to a snap!

Ginger Snap is this week’s featured kustard.

Get in touch with this Asian root with a little bit of and a little bit of warm.

Here’s some exciting news for Primo Popcorn fans.

You can catch Primo Popcorn at two pop up events.

It’s HMSA lunch market time again.

Primo popcorn and creamery will be there Friday with other food, produce and Craft vendors from 11 to 2.

The 2019 Mililani kids fair is Saturday. Have a great time with kids’ interactive activities, crafts and food booths. Rec Center 7 at 95–1333 Lehia’s Drive from 10 to 3.

You can always go to the Primo Popcorn store on Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at primopopcorn.com

Website: primopopcorn.com