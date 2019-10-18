What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn

Whats Poppin
Posted: / Updated:

It’s back!  The Halloween Mix in a snack pack.  Orange and Blackberry in a bite size package.  Just right for school, the office, and those ghost and goblins that come looking for treats.  25 pieces to a bag makes it an economical way to say Happy Halloween.

SHOOTS.  Oh, shucks or affirmative.  It’s all in the way you say it.  Just another fun pidgin t-shirt from Pidgin Overdrive.

Coming up tomorrow, the lunch market at HMSA Building on Keeaumoku Street.  Primo Popcorn and Kremery will be there from 11-1.  Check out the food, produce and crafts.

Come see and taste the goodies at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story