What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn

Whats Poppin

Let Primo Popcorn help you spread a little aloha to your mainland friends and family with their Coco Kona Coffee popcorn. It’s a great addition to your holiday gift giving.

The dark chocolate and real Kona coffee also makes it a great office gift for that much needed 3 p.m. boost.

This week’s pidgin word of the day is JUSLADAT.  “Just like that”, take 3 words and make it one!  Just another fun item from Pidgin Overdrive, your pidgin headquarters.

Take a look at all Primo Popcorn has at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at https://primopopcorn.com

