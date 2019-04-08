What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn

Everyone knows that Primo Popcorn makes great party favors, but did you know they also offer great catering for special events?

Most of these catered events are private, but coming up this Sunday & Monday, April 7th and 8th, Chingu Hawaii’s Executive Chef/Owner Chris Oh will be hosting the sixth installment of their popular chef collaboration series.

This exciting dinner will feature the talent of Chef Yoya Takahashi of Hamasaku, Los Angeles.

The event will include a five course dinner and an extra special dessert and Green Tea Frozen Kustard prepared by Primo Popcorn’s Chef Ry.

It featured Chef Ry’s Buko Pandan dessert with his popular Haupia Frozen Kustard.

Last month’s dinner event sold out early so get your reservation soon by calling 808-592-1035 or go online to https://info@chinguhawaii.com.

This weeks featured dessert is the new Macaroon Kustard Sandwich. You’re seeing it here first on Living 808!

Take a look at all Primo Popcorn has at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at https://primopopcorn.com