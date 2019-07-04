What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn

Sour Cream and Chives. What a tasteful way to celebrate summer.

Mint Chocolate Chip frozen kustard cools and refreshes on these hot summer days.

Just a reminder that Primo Popcorn will be closed today July 4th, but no worries, their friends at Don Qujiote on Kaheka Street are always there. So, last minute is OK. Located in 4 different places in the store, it is your 24-hour Primo Popcorn connection.

Check out all that we have at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.