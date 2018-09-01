What’s Poppin’: Wasabi Soy BBQ & Mint Chocolate Chip

Primo Popcorn is always poppin’ with new, innovative flavors.

This week’s featured flavor is Wasabi Soy BBQ.

It’s an intriguing mix of wasabi, shoyu and “haole” barbeque sauce.

Chef Ry warns the wasabi will kick you a little, but don’t be afraid to try it.

Primo Popcorn is also known for their delicious, creamy frozen kustards.

This week’s their promoting their Mint Chocolate Chip flavor.

It’s cooling mint will handle the hot summer days.

Just a reminder, Primo Popcorn will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day so get down there and make sure you pick up all your holiday snack needs.

Check out all we have at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at https://www.primopopcorn.com.