What’s Poppin’: Wasa Ranch and Blueberry Cheesecake

What pairs perfectly with the weekend’s hottest movies?

Primo Popcorn’s Wasa Ranch captures the great wasabi flavor without the heat.

The ranch calms it all down for a smooth ride.

Blueberry Cheesecake Kustard is packed full of real blueberries and remains one of Primo Popcorn’s most popular kustard flavors.

Primo Popcorn and Kremery is also participating in a lunch-time market at the First Insurance Center building on the corner of Ward Avenue and Beretania Street.

Primo Popcorn will be there every first Wednesday starting May 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be lots of great food and snack vendors, so come hungry!

Website: http://www.primopopcorn.com

