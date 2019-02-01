What’s Poppin – Valentines gift pack

Whats Poppin

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Nothing says “I love you” like chocolate-covered popcorn!

Crazy Stupid Love and two other best sellers make up a premium Primo Popcorn Valentine’s Day gift pack.

The pack features mini 3-ounce versions of Primo Popcorns’s best-selling items:
•    Crazy Stupid Love, a milk chocolate dipped strawberry with white chocolate drizzle 
•    Chocolate Haupia Pie
•    Banana Cream Pie

This premium Valentine’s Day Gift Pack can be ordered online and it will be gift wrapped and sent out with a card between the 4th and 11th of February.

Take a look at all Primo Popcorn has at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and order your Valentine’s Gift Pack online at https://primopopcorn.com.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story