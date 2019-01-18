What’s Poppin’: Salty Dog & Litto Bit

Salty Dawg is a salted milk chocolate and caramel flavored popcorn from Primo Popcorn.

This delicious treat has just the right mix of salty and sweet – and is an all-time favorite with kama’aina and visitors alike.

Litto Bit is Primo’s guilt free flavor.

It’s like eating clouds with a litto bit butter & salt flavor.

This is the first time Litto Bit is appearing on Living808 so Chef Ry is giving everyone a special deal: Buy one and get one free (while supplies last).

It’s not on their website but you can still get the special if you email them at: https://orders@primopopcorn.com.

Primo Popcorn invites folks to visit their store and check out their other IN STORE SPECIALS at 120 Sand Island Access Road.

You can also shop online at https://www.primopopcorn.com.