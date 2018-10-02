What’s Poppin’: Pumpkin Crunch is Back!

It’s pumpkin, spice and everything nice.

Pumpkin Crunch is here again!

This seasonal Primo Popcorn is one of the first holiday flavors that will make its appearance for the last quarter of the year.

Early bird fans can get their pumpkin fill from now thru December.

Check out all the fun stuff at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at https://www.primopopcorn.com.

The Sand Island store will close at 5pm this Friday and next Friday.

One hour earlier than their usual Friday 6pm time.