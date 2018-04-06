What’s Poppin’: Primo Popcorn’s ‘Wings & Ranch’ popcorn will leave you wanting more!

Most people want extra Ranch sauce with their Wild Wings and that’s exactly how Chef Ry makes his Wings & Ranch Popcorn.

With every mouthful, you’ve got that extra yummy flavor of Ranch with a touch of heat from the Wings!

Primo Popcorn wants to help you get ready for the upcoming graduation season.

They’ve got special popcorn leis available in your school colors, cool!

Pre-order your school color leis and get special early bird discounts on their brand-new style leis and the economical lanyard style lei.

The unique flavors of Primo Popcorn and all the colors make this a fun, edible gift for your grad. Email your order to http://orders@primopopcorn.com and let them do the rest.

Primo Popcorn is located at 120 Sand Island Access Road.

Or click and shop online at http://www.primopopcorn.com