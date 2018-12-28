What’s Poppin – Natto and green tea kustard

Ahhh Natto. A note from Pat (the dad):

“Dear Trini,

The last time Natto came to visit Living 808, you did not sample it. I had emails and customer comments at the store and at the trade shows. Everyone was asking; Wassup, Trini no like try the Natto?

In the spirit of the new year and good health, you gotta try it this time.

Sincerely,

Pat”

Staying consistent with the Japanese theme, this week’s featured frozen kustard is GREEN TEA.

Made with real matcha green tea, this is a great start for the new year.

New Years store hours:

Open 12/31 till 5

Closed 01/01 & 01/02

Come see and taste all that we have at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop anytime online at https://www.primopopcorn.com.

