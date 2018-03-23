What’s Poppin: Kalakoa, etc.

Easter is just over a week away, on Sunday, April 1st.

If you’re looking for something delicious and colorful for that special Easter basket, “Kalakoa” from Primo Popcorn is the way to go!

It’s an item that is always in season and every color is a different flavor!

Add this mish mash of colors and flavors to brighten up any basket.

“Rogah dat.”

That’s all that was heard when the cable guys came to install the new system.

Great shirts created from just listening to what is going on around you.

Just more fun stuff from Pidgin Overdrive, your pidgin t-shirt connection.

Check it all out at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at http://www.primopopcorn.com.