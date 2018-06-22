What’s Poppin’: Haupia and Chocolate Frozen Kustard

It’s the official first day of Summer and some of the hottest days are still to come.

So, how about cooling off with some delicious frozen kustard from Primo Popcorn?

This week, Primo Popcorn features two flavors: Haupia and Chocolate.

Each have their creamy, dreamy personalities, but together they can have their own summer romance.

Primo Popcorn and Kremery will be at another pop-up event next Thursday, June 28 th . From 10am – 4pm, they’ll be helping Mililani Walmart celebrate their Grand Opening as the Walmart Academy for the State of Hawaii.

They are 1 of only 200 Walmart stores, nationwide, chosen to be official training centers.

The celebration will include a bunch of food trucks, a bounce house and even a classic car show.

HPD will also be there for Keiki IDs.

So, load up the gang and head to Mililani Walmart for another fun summer event.

The event is happening from 8am-5pm.