What’s Poppin: Grumpy Old Men

Grumpy Old Men is a salt and vinegar flavor.

Wake your taste buds up with this one, two punch.

Lychee is the frozen kustard flavor this week. Real lychee puree and nothing artificial, boost this flavor to the next level.

Friday, Primo Popcorn and Kremery will be joining the lunch market at the HMSA building on Keeaumoku Street from 11am-1pm.

It is a collection of produce and food vendors that make Friday, Funday.

Check out Primo Popcorn at it’s Sand Island location or visit them and shop online at primopopcorn.com

