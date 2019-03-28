What’s Poppin: Graduation Leis & Blueberry Cheesecake Kustard

Spring break is winding down for many and that means the last quarter, finals and graduation. This year Primo Popcorn has all their graduation leis already up on their web store.

School color combinations are all set up for an EZ PZ click and shop experience.

What? Mainland or neighbor island commencement and you cannot go?

They will ship directly to the graduate so you can still spread the Aloha. These leis will start mailing out the middle of April and supplies will be limited so don’t be late.

Blueberry Cheesecake is this week’s featured frozen kustard flavor. Real blueberries make this a very popular item.

See and taste what’s going on at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at https://www.primopopcorn.com

