What’s Poppin’: Cheezy Mac & Old School Candy Popcorn

Cheezy Mac – there’s no better time to feature an old-time tradition at Primo Popcorn!

This is one of their original flavors and it’s a favorite for kids age 1 to 92.

Old School Candy Popcorn – take a stroll down nostalgia lane with this green and red friend.

Double bill Saturday at the movies or fun memories with grandma at the Kress Store, ‘Old School’ was always there.

This candied popcorn sheds its gray coat for the season to show off its colors in a handy reusable tub.

You can check out all of Primo Popcorn’s holiday treats at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at https://www.primopopcorn.com.

