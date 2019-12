Char Siu is Chinese sweet pork.

This Primo Popcorn flavor comes to visit around Christmas and sticks around till Chinese New Year.

BonFire.

Jalapeño Ranch captures the flavor of the pepper and the ranch tames the hot.

This one’s just right for those who want to venture on the hot side, but not get scorched.

You can check out all of Primo Popcorn’s goodies at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at https://www.primopopcorn.com.